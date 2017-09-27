Illustrative Talk by Dr. Bors Adjemian on “Safeguarding Western Armenian Heritage”

MISSION HILLS — Ararat-Eskijian Museum, and National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) present an illustrative talk by Dr. Bors Adjemian The AGBU Nubar Library in Paris. “Safeguarding Western Armenian Heritage through documentation, research and publications, on Saturday October 7th, 5:00 PM at Ararat-Eskijian Museum/Sheen Chapel, 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills, Calif., 91345.

The AGBU Nubar Library is one of the most important Armenian research and resource centres in the Armenian Diaspora. With over 40,000 books, thousands of documents stretching back 200 years,

10,000 photographs and 1,500 periodicals, the library and archive is used extensively by academics, students, professional researchers, and amateurs from Europe, America, Armenia, Turkey, and the

Middle East. The history of the Library is closely linked to that of the destruction and dispersal of the Ottoman Armenians in the early twentieth century, and it occupies a prominent place in the historiography of the Armenian Genocide. Its current director, Dr. Boris Adjemian, will discuss the collections of the AGBU Nubar Library, its scientific activities, and its contribution to the dissemina-tion of knowledge.

Boris Adjemian is a historian and the director of AGBU Nubar Library (Paris). He is also the editor-in-chief of the bilingual academic journal Études arméniennes contemporaines. He defended his PhD in 2011 at École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales and Università degli Studi di Napoli.

His first book, entitled La Fanfare du Négus: Les Arméniens en Éthiopie (19e-20e siècles), was published by Éditions de l’EHESS in 2013.

Admission free (donations appreciated).For more information about this program, contact Ararat-Eskijian Museum at (747) 500-7585 or Ararat-eskijian-museum@netzero.net, or NAASR at (617) 489-1610 or hq@naasr.org.