World Cup Pre-Qualifiers: Armenia Beats Slovak Republic 92-78, Climbs Top of Group A

August 14, 2017

BRATISLAVA — In a tight Group A, the only four-team group, proceedings became even more crowded as Armenia and Sweden both picked up big wins on the road.

The Pre-Qualifiers’ surprise package Armenia picked up their third win, defeating Slovak Republic 92-78. Ryan Boatright, who had 22 points on Saturday, and his teammates, can guarantee a spot in the Qualifiers with a win in one of their two remaining games.

Sweden completed a double over Bosnia and Herzegovina with an 88-72 win, improving to 2-2, with their remaining two games taking place at home.

After four rounds, Armenia’s basketball team solely leads Group A, with the team scheduled to face Sweden in the next game on August 16.

 

