FIBA World Cup Pre-Qualifiers: Armenia Beats Sweden 82-69

August 5, 2017

YEREVAN (FIBA.com) – Ryan Boatright kept Armenia‘s ship steady in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 European Pre-Qualifiers, notching up their second win in Group A with an excellent performance against Sweden at the Mika Sport Complex in Yerevan on Saturday evening.

After getting their campaign off to a positive note against Slovak Republic, the Niksa Bavcevic-coached side improved to a 2-0 mark with an 82-69 victory, with Boatright scoring 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field to lead the strong-arm Armenian men.

Andrew Chrabaszcz collected 18 points and 8 rebounds, while Lucas Fischer chipped in with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. Marcus Eriksson had a team-high 15 points for the visitors from Sweden.

In the other Group A game of the day, Dzanan Musa put on a show in Sarajevo with 32 points in 26 minutes to help Bosnia and Herzegovina defeat Slovak Republic 84-71 to move to 1-1 in the standings after an opening-day loss to Sweden.

