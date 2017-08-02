Top Posts
ArmeniaNews

Armenia’s Geological Information Database Digitized

August 2, 2017

YEREVAN — About 80 percent of the geological information available at the Republican Geological Fund of Armenia has already been digitized, the Press Service of the Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources reports.

According to the ministry source, the entire database will be available online by the end of the current year.

“80% of the digitized information is uploaded to the www.geo-fund.am website designed for that purpose and is available to everyone,” Shushanik Kerobyan, Head of Geology, Normative-Methodological and Analysis Department at the Ministry’s Mineral Agency, said, adding that the rest of the digitized geological information is on posting process.

In Ms. Kerobyan’s words, all the 1380 ore occurrences and minerals mines available in the fund, as well as the digitized passports of the minerals mines filed in 2014-2017 are placed at the web page.

Ensuring the access to the reports available in the Republican Geological Fund will make the mining industry field more attractive for the implementation of investment programs. Investors will be able to acquaint themselves with the necessary data available at the fund without wasting time or resources.

