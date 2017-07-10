Top Posts
Home Armenian Genocide Turkish Lawmakers Could Face Punishment Over Armenian Genocide Remarks
Armenian GenocideFeaturedNewsWorld

Turkish Lawmakers Could Face Punishment Over Armenian Genocide Remarks

July 10, 2017

ANKARA — Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), a far-right political party that adheres to Turkish ultranationalism, have drafted new Rules of Procedure for the country’s Parliament. The 18-point document, in part, envisages limiting the words used by the opposition.

The new bill stipulates imposing fines on those lawmakers who will use the “Armenian Genocide” and “Kurdistan” terms. Deputies will be fined 12,000 liras for “insulting the Turkish nation and its history”, which makes up to two-thirds of an MP’s salary (the salary of deputies is $ 5,900 ), Hurriyet reports.

The draft law also features a series of nationalist clauses, one of which reads: “Nation is a religious and ethnic group brought together around the common values, fate and future developed through historical processes.”

Earlier this year, Istanbul-Armenian MP, Garo Paylan was punished for using the word “Genocide” and was deprived of the right to participate in the next three parliamentary sessions. Later, it was proposed to deprive him of his deputy mandate for “inciting ethnic hatred.”

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Clashes in Southeastern Turkey Over Trial of Kurdish Leaders

January 14, 2011

Former Deputy Defense Minister: Armenia’s Enemies are Behind October 27 Tragedy

October 27, 2014

Eurovision Song Contest 2015: Vahe Tilbian from Ethiopia Third Member of Genealogy Group

February 23, 2015

Darchinyan Fight Moves From Mexico To US

November 12, 2010

Filmmaker Eric Nazarian to Screen Bolis

August 22, 2013

Armenian Council of America-PAC Endorses Jerry Brown for California Governor

October 27, 2010

Senator Boxer Blocks Obama Pick For U.S. Ambassador To Azerbaijan

September 22, 2010

\”Transport Revolution\”: Armenia\’s Celebrities Offering People Free Rides Around Yerevan

July 24, 2013

Vahak Hovnanian Slams Armenian ‘Monopolies’

July 28, 2014

Italy\’s Darmian Living the Dream

June 24, 2014

Leave a Comment























 