Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

NAASR, the Bentley University Department of English and Media Studies and Department of Modern Languages, AGBU New England District, the Armenian Institute, International Armenian Literary Alliance, and Zoravik will present the webinar “Seismic Histories in Nadia Owusu’s Aftershocks,” a conversation with author Nadia Owusu conducted by Dr. Laure Astourian of Bentley University, on Wednesday, September 15, at 12:00 noon (Eastern U.S.) / 9:00 a.m. (Pacific).

Owusu and Astourian will discuss Owusu’s choice to weave family histories—the multi-generational effects of the colonization of Ghana and the Armenian Genocide—into her personal narrative for the acclaimed memoir Aftershocks (2021). Learn about Owusu’s research process, the importance of historical reckoning, and the parallels between seemingly disparate histories.

This program will be accessible on Zoom (register at https://bit.ly/NAASROwusu) or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/ArmenianStudies, where it will remain available after the event.

For more information contact NAASR at [email protected].

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Garo Paylan Brings the Issue of Armenian Patriarch’s Election to Turkish Parliament

ANKARA — Member of the Turkish Parliament, Istanbul-Armenian Garo Paylan raised the…

Raffi Hovannisian and Hrant Bagratian Announce Their Candidacy, Levon Ter-Petrosian Still Undecided

YEREVAN — In what was his first public speech in six months…

Russian News Report Says Gyumri Massacre Suspect Will Be Tried At Russian Base

Armenia Seeks Jurisdiction Over Valery Permyakov GYUMRI — A news report says…

U.S. Embassy Allocates $450,00 for Restoration of Medieval St. Sarkis Church in Meghri

YEREVAN — On September 16, 2016, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard M. Mills,…