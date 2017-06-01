Top Posts
New Website Countering Azerbaijani Anti-Armenian Propaganda Launched in Yerevan

June 1, 2017

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) –The Public Relations and Information Center affiliated with the RA President’s Office presented on Thursday number of projects aimed at the coverage of Azerbaijani anti-Armenian policy.

In the scope of the even, “Azerbaijan: childhood in hate” English language magazine was presented, containing the materials of Azerichild.info project . The resource represented a compilation of children’s poems, games and other pieces of children’s art depicting Armenians under negative light and portraying in evil characters.

Candidate of Political Sciences Anzhela Elibegova, who presented the project, stressed that the Azeri propaganda continues to bring up children in the atmosphere of armenophobia and strongly encourages those who are creating anti-Armenian motives.

The speaker informed about an upcoming project to collect examples of anti-Armenian propaganda peices in Azerbaijani school textbooks, asserting about the genetic incompatibility between Armenians and Azerbaijanis, of the Armenians ‘living in Azerbaijani lands’, of betrayal to Azeris in different historical periods, etc.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Xenophobia Prevention Initiative NGO Armine Adibekyan, present at the event, announced the bilingual caviar-diplomacy.net website to the public, which is devoted to the notorious caviar diplomacy of Azerbaijan.

The website exposes dossiers of foreign officials who are somehow linked to Azerbaijani caviar diplomacy, Italian politician Luca Volontè, PACE President Pedro Agramunt among them. The website also contains reports and media publications about Azerbaijani lobbying efforts worldwide as well as examples of failed initiatives, like the demolition of the monument to Azerbaijani late president Heydar Aliyev in Mexico.

Adibekyan noted that Azerbaijan is conducting its caviar diplomacy mainly through foreign lawmakers, and partly by members of executive branches of foreign states. Elibegova, on her side, added, a methodological handbook on Azerbaijani foreign and domestic policy has been developed for Armenian universities.

