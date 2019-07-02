Author
YEREVAN — Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian on July 1st in Yerevan. Welcoming the Mayor, the Premier said new opportunities are now available for establishing closer ties with the Diaspora amid the ongoing political changes in our country. According to Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia needs to further strengthen its relationships with the Diaspora, and Glendale should become a major center to promote that process.

In turn, Ara Najaryan noted that the Diaspora is enthusiastic about the idea of New Armenia. The Mayor of Glendale stressed that the recent changes have resulted in better conditions for Diaspora-based Armenians to live and do business in the Homeland. In Mr. Najarian’s words, the Diaspora trusts the Government of Armenia and is pleased to see Armenia in safe hands. In this context, he welcomed the appointment of Zareh Sinanyan as Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.

During the meeting Nikol Pashinyan and Ara Najarian discussed issues related to the future of Armenia, the goals of the Government and strengthening the relations between Armenia and the Diaspora.

