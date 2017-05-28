San Diego Researcher Ph.D. Professor Ardem Patapoutian Receives One of Science’s Highest Honors

LA JOLLA, CA – A scientist from The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) in San Diego—Ardem Patapoutian—has been elected to the prestigious National Academy of Sciences for his “distinguished and continuing achievements in original research,” the academy announced today. Ardem joins several other TSRI scientists as members of this exclusive group of scientific scholars.

“Ardem has made extraordinary contributions to science,” said TSRI President Peter G. Schultz, Ph.D. “His work, and this well-deserved recognition, place him among an elite group of scientists, and we are incredibly proud to have him as colleague. I wish him a hearty congratulations.”

Patapoutian, Ph.D., a TSRI professor and member of the Dorris Neuroscience Center at TSRI and investigator with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, studies how cells “talk” to each other and send signals through the body. His lab works to uncover the basic mysteries of human sensory biology, such as the proteins underlying our sense of touch, and contribute to the development of futuretreatments for disease.

“It is truly such an honor to be recognized by the NAS, especially as the need to advocate for strong science public policy is more urgent than ever,” said Patapoutian. “TSRI has truly enabled the cutting-edge techniques that have propelled our research forward.”

Patapoutian is among the academy’s 84 new members and 21 foreign associates.

The National Academy of Sciences is a private, nonprofit institution that was established under a congressional charter signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. It recognizes achievement in science by election to membership and, along with other groups, provides science, technology andhealth policy advice to the federal government and other organizations.

Other National Academy of Sciences members at TSRI are Floyd E. Bloom, Dale L. Boger, Francis V. Chisari, Benjamin Cravatt, Richard A. Lerner, Michael B.A. Oldstone, Julius Rebek, Jr., Paul Schimmel, Peter G. Schultz, K. Barry Sharpless, Peter K. Vogt, Charles Weissmann, Ian Wilson, Chi-Huey Wong, Peter Wright and Kurt Wüthrich.

