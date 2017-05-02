Nalbandian and Tillerson Exchange Messages on 25th Anniversary of Establishment of Diplomatic Relations

YEREVAN ( Armenpress) — Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and US State Secretary Rex Tillerson have exchanged messages on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the USA.

Edward Nalbandian mentioned in his message that during the past quarter century Armenia and the USA have established friendly relations based on mutual trust and respect and have recorded numerous achievements in different spheres.

The Armenian Foreign Minister stated that the USA was the first country to open an embassy in Yerevan, and stood with the newly independent state, including by large-scale assistance projects which were particularly vital during the first years of the statehood.

Minister Nalbandian noted that the high-level interstate political dialogue develops. The two states closely cooperate in international organizations bringing their contribution to international efforts of finding solutions to common challenges and threats.

The Armenian FM expressed conviction that the Armenian-American interstate commission and the Trade and investments council are productive formats for the progress of economic cooperation. Referring to the development and investment programs of the US in Armenia, Minister Nalbandian noted that they are an important component of bilateral cooperation which the Armenian side is interested to further expand.

In his message Edward Nalbandian emphasized the deepening of public interactions between the two states. According to the Minister, effective cooperation develops between Armenia and the USA in the spheres of science, technologies, culture, education and many other spheres.

Minister Nalbandian noted that Armenia always highlights the role of the USA as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair state and reaffirms Armenia’s resolve to continue joint works with the Co-chairs aimed at exclusively peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Edward Nalbandian emphasized the significant contribution of the American-Armenian community in the relations of the two states, expressing conviction that the Armenian community will continue serving as a key bridge of Armenian-American partnership.

US State Secretary Rex Tillerson highly appreciated the partnership between Armenia and the USA that developed during the past quarter century.

The US State Secretary stated that the USA is proud of the joint achievements recorded since the independence of Armenia.

State Secretary Tillerson notes that the American-Armenian community makes invaluable contribution to the development of Armenia and the USA.

Speaking about the future of Armenian-US relations, Rex Tillerson stated that the USA will continue the cooperation with the Government of Armenia, business circles, and the civil society for the implementation of initiatives aimed at security, democracy and economic development.

Referring to the growing economic cooperation between Armenia and the USA, State Secretary Tillerson notes that the American investments in Armenia that have reached a historical peak in the recent years are particularly promising.

The US State Secretary stated that Armenia has a huge potential and expressed optimism over the opportunities of further enhancement of mutually beneficial trade and economic relations between the two states.

Rex Tillerson emphasized that the USA, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair country, continues its resolute commitment of supporting the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.