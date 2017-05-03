Top Posts
Architects of Denial: First Person Account of the Armenian Genocide

May 3, 2017

Montell Williams and Dean Cain have produced a new documentary film ‘Architects of Denial – A Genocide Denied, Is a Genocide Continued” which delves into the Armenian genocide and the denial by the Turkish government and other authoritative bodies that atrocities ever took place.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, former US Ambassador to Armenia John Evans, Genocide Watch founder Dr. Gregory Stanton, FBI Whistleblower and journalist Sibel Edmonds, famous British attorney Geoffrey Ronald Robertson and genocide survivors are featured in the film.

“Armenians have been persecuted for centuries. It’s unreal,” Cain told “Fox & Friends” recently when discussing his upcoming project. “They were the first bastion of Christianity. They were the first country to, I think, recognize Christianity, and they are the only bastion of Christianity in the Middle East.”

“Turkey has gone around the world aggressively lobbying to make sure there are no references to the Armenian genocide,” said Wikileaks editor-in-chief Julian Assange in the recently released trailer for “Architects of Denial.”

“Architects of Denial” not only digs into the persecution of Armenians and Christians in the Middle East, both past and present, but also sheds light on those politicians who refuse to acknowledge an event many historians and scholars accept as a sad reality.

The trailer shows camera crews confronting two Democratic members of Congress, Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas and Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee.

“Do you deny that the Armenian genocide happened?” asks one of the filmmakers of Rep. Johnson.

She replies, “I do deny that.”

Architects of Denial is a first person account of genocide through the eyes of its survivors. Also included are several experts who graphically illustrate the real connection between its historical ‘denial’ with present day mass exterminations in conflict zones around the world.

This film warns that those responsible for genocides who are not brought to justice and confronted with the truth of their crimes, will only set the stage for more worldwide massacres in the future.

Dean Cain and Montel Williams are executive producers of the decumentary directed by David Lee George.

The film is scheduled to be released October 2017 in limited theaters.

