Simon Martirosyan Wins Gold at European Weightlifting Championships

SPLIT, CROATIA — Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan has won the European weightlifting title in Men’s 105 kg division in Split, Croatia.

Rio 2016 Olympic silver medalist Martirosyan lifted a combined weight of 414 kg (184 kg in the Snatch and 230 kg in the Clean & Jerk) to win the gold medal. He also won small gold medals in both the Snatch and the Clean & Jerk competitions.

Bulgaria’s Vasil Gospodinov (397kg) won second place, with Arkadiush Michalski of Poland (387kg) coming in third.

In Men’s 105+ kg division Armenian weightlifters Gor Minasyan, 446kg (211+235) and Ruben Aleksanyan, 434, (190+244) have won silver and bronze medals respectively.

Earlier, Sona Poghosyan (Women’s 75 kg) and Tatev Hakobyan (Women’s 90 kg) had won bronze medals in their respective weight divisions.