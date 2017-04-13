Top Posts
Home Arts & Culture Master Oudist Richard Hagopian to Present “Melodic and Rhythmic Considerations in Oud Performance”
Arts & CultureCommunityNews

Master Oudist Richard Hagopian to Present “Melodic and Rhythmic Considerations in Oud Performance”

April 13, 2017

FRESNO — Richard Hagopian, an internationally-recognized master of the oud, will present a lecture entitled “Melodic and Rhythmic Considerations in Oud Performance” at 4PM on Thursday April 27, 2017, in the University Business Center, Alice Peters Auditorium, Room 191.

The public event is co-sponsored by the Middle East Studies Lecture, Performance & Film Series, the Music Department’s Global Music Lecture Series, and the Armenian Studies Program.

Richard Hagopian has recorded four dance albums in the “Kef Time” series (style of dance music popular in the Armenian-American community), and an album of Armenian composers produced by ARC Music in Europe. Hagopian began playing the oud at a young age and has received numerous awards throughout his life including the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship Award, the nation’s highest honor given in the traditional folk arts, in 1989.

Hagopian has performed throughout the United States and taught a master class at the Manhattan School of Music , as well as teaching as artist-in-residence at California State University, Fresno.

Hagopian for over 30 years has played annually at “Kef Time” events drawing typically 500-1,000 people at dances in Cape Cod, Hartford, Detroit, and Fresno. His followers have demonstrated a deep passion for his unique style and authenticity, and overall ability to entertain through his oud mastery and vocal charm.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Free parking is available, using parking code 273703 (use the code in kiosks in the parking area to receive the permit) at Fresno State Lots P5 and P6, near the University Business Center, Fresno State.

For more information about the lecture please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 278-2669, or visit our website at www.fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Turkish PM, Askale Mayor to be Sued for Praising the Armenian Genocide, Threatening Kurds

March 8, 2016

Azerbaijan Declares Captive Armenian Villager Dead

August 8, 2014

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to Meet in Paris Later this Month

January 8, 2014

Exhibition on “A Fable of the East: Christianity in Front of the Challenges of the New Millennium” Opens in Rome

September 19, 2014

A DECADE AND A HALF OF PATRIOTISM IN ACTION

August 24, 2011

Vasken Kaltakjian Awarded Artsakh Government Medal

November 19, 2013

Armeniangenocide100.org Official Website of Armenian Genocide Centenary Launched

January 30, 2015

Putin and Erdogan Vow New Era Of Close Relations

August 9, 2016

Syrian Catholic Bishop Murdered During 1915 Genocide is Beatified

August 31, 2015

Eurovision Song Contest 2015: Vahe Tilbian from Ethiopia Third Member of Genealogy Group

February 23, 2015

Leave a Reply























 