Armenia’s Goris Declared as CIS Cultural Capital

April 7, 2017

TASHKENT — Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian on April 7 participated in the Council session of the CIS Foreign Ministers in Tashkent during which he delivered speech, press service of the MFA reports.

The session agenda covered issues related to increasing the effectiveness of the organization’s activity, holding consultations between the Foreign Ministries, modernizing the structure in line with contemporary realities.

The CIS FMs exchanged views on urgent international affairs.

They adopted a statement on the impermissibility of intolerance and discrimination against Christians, Muslims and representatives of other religions.

They also discussed issues related to intensifying the cooperation in law enforcement, cyber-security, cultural, educational fields.

The FMs Council made a decision to approve the draft decision on declaring Armenia’s Goris town as a CIS Cultural Capital 2018.

The session participants discussed and approved 16 draft documents. The next session will be held October, 2017 in Moscow.

Goris  is a town in the southern Syunik Province of Armenia. Located in the valley of river Goris, it is 254 km away from the Armenian capital Yerevan and 67 km from the provincial center Kapan. Goris is an urban community and the second largest city in Syunik. It has a population of 20,000.

