Armenian Genocide Library Opens in Washington

April 6, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC — Historians and researchers studying the Armenian Genocide will have a chance to use over 5000 publications in the Armenian Genocide library in Washington, DC Voice of America reported.

The opening ceremony of the Armenian National Institute’s (ANI) Genocide library was held on April 5. The Armenian and English books presented here provide detailed information on the Armenian Genocide.

“The Armenian Genocide library is only one part of a program on establishing a complete research center. We create a system through which the researchers can make use of the valuable collection acquired by the Armenian Assembly of America and the Armenian National Institute within the last 40 years”, Ruben Adalyan, the director of ANI said.

Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Hayk Demoyan also attended the library opening ceremony. He welcomed the creation of the library and the cooperation prospect with Armenia.

“The opening of Armenian information center-library in Washington is a very important event. Firstly, the establishment of such center in the US capital is already a serious achievement, and secondly this center will become a place for meetings and discussions, as well as a center for organizing coordinated activities. This is more than a library and information center”, Hayk Demoyan said.

Although the library will not be available to the public, it will provide comprehensive information to historians and researchers studying the Armenian Genocide.

