President Sarkisian Arrives in France for Official Visit

March 7, 2017

PARIS (Armradio) — President Serzh Sarkisian has arrived in Paris for an official visit at the invitation of his French counterpart Francois Hollande.

After an official welcome ceremony, the delegation led by President Sarkisian headed for the headquarters of the International Organization of the Francophonie to meet with Secretary General Michaëlle Jean.

In the framework of the visit, the President of Armenia will meet with the highest leadership of France – President François Hollande, President of Senate Gérard Larcher, President of the National Assembly Claude Bartolone, Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, and with the Secretary General of the International Organization of Francophonie Michaëlle Jean.

Based on the results of the high-level Armenian-French negotiations, the parties will sign a numer of documents aimed at the strengthening and deepening of the bilateral relations and cooperation.

In Paris, the President of Armenia will meet with the representatives of the French business circles and representatives of the Armenian communities of Europe.

President Sarkisian will also visit Lyon where he will meet with the Mayor of the city Gérard Collomb.

