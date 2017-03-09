Henrikh Mkhitaryan Wins Third Goal of the Month for Manchester United

MANCHESTER (Manutd.com) — Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s ability to produce sublime strikes for Manchester United has now won him a hat-trick of Goal of the Month accolades.

The Armenian was in award-winning form again at the beginning of February when he notched the best of United’s three efforts away to Leicester City. It also turned out to be the pick of all the Reds’ goals at different age levels last month, following a fan poll conducted here on ManUtd.com.

“I controlled the ball, I passed Robert Huth and then I had free space ahead of me,” said Mkhitaryan, when speaking to MUTV following the 3-0 win. “When I was in front of the goalkeeper, I saw the far post was open so I aimed my shot there and finally it went into the net.”

Mkhitaryan’s solo run and finish at the Foxes’ expense gleaned 41 per cent of the votes, to pip Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s EFL Cup-final free-kick (39 per cent). The Swede’s trophy-winning header was the supporters’ third favourite goal scored in February with nine per cent, leaving the other shortlisted strikes to sweep up the remaining 11 per cent between them.

Henrikh retains the Goal of the Month honour after winning it in January with a counter-attack in the cup win over Wigan and wowing us all in December with his scorpion kick against Sunderland.