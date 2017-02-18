Atom Egoyan Named Companion of the Order of Canada

OTTAWA — On February 17, filmmaker Atom Egoyan was honored with the Companion of the Order of Canada, the highest honor the Canadian government bestows to its citizens, by His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, for his contribution to Canadian culture, Arsinee Khanjian said on Facebook.

The honoring speech said: “Atom Egoyan is committed to the development of homegrown talent and a vibrant cultural industry. One of our cultural treasures, he has built an international reputation as a filmmaker while remaining firmly rooted in Canada. His outstanding body of work often focuses on the themes of community, isolation and the role of technology in our lives. Generous with his time and talent, he serves as a mentor and teacher, and as an active member of cultural boards and film festival juries. He is also a talented visual artist and director of both theater and opera.”

Established in 1967 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Order of Canada is the cornerstone of the Canadian Honours System, and recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation.