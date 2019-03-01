It is with great pleasure that the Armenian Apostolic Church Canadian Diocese announces to our faithful and community at large, that on Thursday February 28, 2019, after exercising its right of first refusal on January 29, 2019, became the legal owner of 930 Progress Avenue, Toronto property by purchasing it from Armen Ontario/AGBU of Toronto.

On this occasion the Armenian Apostolic Church Canadian Diocese would like to thank our faithful across Canada and in particular, the Holy Trinity Armenian Church community of Toronto, for its steadfast stand and moral support during the last four months, as we overcame the challenges of exercising our right to purchase this property.

This historic real estate acquisition lays the ground for the younger generation to follow the path of their predecessors, and realize new dreams for generations to come by meeting much needed and important future needs of our community.

The Armenian Apostolic Church Canadian Diocese would like to acknowledge the invaluable dedication and hard work of Rev. Archpriest Fr. Zareh Zargarian, Vicar, Armenian Church Diocese of Canada and Parish Priest of Holy Trinity Armenian Church and the Special Committee members, Ohan Ohanessian, Jack Stepanian, Rosine Imasdounian and Ara Boyajian.

DIOCESAN COUNCIL, ARMENIAN HOLY APOSTOLIC CHURCH CANADIAN DIOCESE

BOARD OF TRUSTEES, ARMENIAN HOLY APOSTOLIC CHURCH CANADIAN DIOCESE

PARISH COUNCIL, HOLY TRINITY ARMENIAN CHURCH