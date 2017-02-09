Top Posts
Home Armenian Mayor of Paris to Award Garo Paylan With City Medal
ArmenianNewsWorld

Mayor of Paris to Award Garo Paylan With City Medal

February 9, 2017

PARIS — During the annual dinner of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France, Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris, has expressed her support to all her friends of Armenia who are threatened worldwide.

Nouvelles d’Armenie reported on this occasion the Mayor announced her intentions on awarding Garo Paylan, the ethnic Armenian lawmaker of Turkey’s Parliament, with the Medal of City of Paris.

In her speech Hidalgo also commented on her visit to Yerevan. “It’s very rare for me to have such a clear feeling of true identical culture in another city”, she said. At the same time, she stressed she is stunned by the modernity of Yerevan, namely by her visit to TUMO center. “Upon departing, I thought what can Paris give to Yerevan, upon returning I thought how can Yerevan convey its innovative ideas and dynamics to Paris”, Hidalgo said.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

AGBU Organized a Flashmob by the HOKIS Performers at the United Nations

November 1, 2016

Professor Balakian to Teach Course on Aftermath of Armenian Genocide and Holocaust at Columbia University

August 20, 2013

UN Commission Declares ISIS Killings of Yazidi People a Genocide

June 16, 2016

ACA-PAC Endorses LA City Candidates

February 24, 2015

Richard Hovannisian’s Van and Bitlis-Mush Volumes Published in Turkish

January 9, 2017

UK Parliament Unanimously Declares Yazidis, Christians as ISIS Genocide Victims

April 22, 2016

Armenia-EU Cooperation Council Meetin Held in Brussels

January 19, 2016

German Intellectuals Call on Angela Merkel to Recognize Armenian Genocide

May 11, 2016

Archaeologists Discover Oldest Street in Yerevan

July 7, 2016

Ex-chief of Armenia’s Social Security Service Arrested in Corruption Probe

September 29, 2012

Leave a Reply























 