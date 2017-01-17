NKR to Hold Referendum on New Constitution

STEPANAKERT (Armradio) — The NKR National Assembly voted 20 to 7 with one abstention today to approve the President’s proposal to put the draft Constitution of the Artsakh Republic on a referendum.

“All of us are interested in having a better Constitution,” National Assembly Speaker Ashot Ghulyan said addressing the lawmakers.

“We already have certain traditions in the sphere and this maturity should become visible, when adopting the Constitution in 2017,” he said.

President’s representative Ararat Danielyan presented the main changes to the draft Constitution. All in all, 184 proposals had been submitted by factions and MPs, of which 30 were adopted. Another 13 offers were adopted partially, while the other 154 proposals were turned down due to different reasons.