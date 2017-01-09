Armenian Military Equipping Border Posts with State-of-the-Art Hardware

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Arming the border posts with modern equipment is a permanent process, which has neither a beginning nor an end, defense minister Vigen Sargsian said during a visit to the Republican military recruitment center on January 8.

This process is under the permanent spotlight of the General Staff and the Defense Ministry.

“The more equipped the frontline is, the less the probability of infiltration from the border. Since April, we see that this event is proved by facts, numbers of attempts and steps aimed at their response”, Sargsyan said.

The situation in the border has been relatively calm during holidays. It doesn’t mean that ceasefire violations didn’t occur – Azerbaijan continues periodic gunfire. “Those are mainly non-targeted and overall background gunfire. Our Armed Forces take targeted response actions only in case of the necessity of engaging a target, and not just respond to gunfire by gunfire, since that’s just a way of increasing escalation and ungrounded tension”, Sargsian said.

According to the minister, the political approach of Armenia’s leadership is that each ceasefire violation is a violation of international obligation, and it must be given a political assessment and response.