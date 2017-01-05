Armenian Film Society to Present Naré Mkrtchyan’s Powerful New Film, The Other Side of Home

Top Posts
January 5, 2017

GLENDALE  – Abril Bookstore’s  Armenian Film Society will present a powerful new film chosen as one of the top ten documentaries at the Oscars, The Other Side of Home directed by  Naré Mkrtchyan, on Friday, January 13, 2016 at 7:30pm Abril Bookstore  – 415 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA.  Admission is free. Director will be present during screening.

The Other Side of Home (2016,  40 min.) follows Maya , a Turkish woman who discovers that her great grandmother was a survivor of the Armenian Genocide. As Maya wrestles with this new reality, she comes to embody the conflict that remains unresolved between the two nations.

Naré Mkrtchyan  holds a Bachelor of Arts in Film Production from the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts. She has written, directed and produced over 60 short films. Her passion is telling unique human stories that connect people and move beyond the boundaries of nationality, gender, and religion.

Presented by the Armenian Film Foundation and Abril Bookstore.

