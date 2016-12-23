Merdinian School Unveils Plaques for the Newly Constructed Bezjian Family Building

SHERMAN OAKS – On Friday, December 9, 2016, the C & E Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School held a special ceremony to unveil plaques for the newly constructed Bezjian Family Building, as well as for the library, science lab, four classrooms and the coach’s office. The ceremony began with a blessing offered by Rev. Hendrick Shanazarian.

Following the plaque unveiling ceremony, guests attended the Board of Directors’ annual Christmas party and appreciation dinner held in the School’s Aram & Anahis D. Boolghoorjian Hall. Following the invocation by Minister to the Union, Rev. Berdj Djambazian, guests were treated to a delicious dinner and a delightful musical performance by Ms. Nectarine Chilyan who sang and played the Kanon. The evening’s celebrations were concluded by singing of Christmas carols led by Rev. & Mrs. Vatche and Lena Ekmekjian.

Construction of the new building was made possible by a generous donation by benefactors, Albert & Terry Bezjian. The Library was named in loving memory of Dr. Hrair and Katie Atikian. Dr. Atikian served the school for many years in the capacity of Board member and Chairman. The TF Educational Foundation sponsored the Science Lab. Dr. Misak & Hourig Abdulian sponsored a classroom in loving memory of sisters Araxie & Mary Abdulian. Marie-Louise, Gilbert & Robert Meneshian sponsored a classroom in loving memory of their parents, Avedis & Nora Meneshian. Other classroom sponsors were Dr. Daniel & Juliette Abdulian and Drs. Nazareth & Ani Darakjian. The athletic coach’s office was sponsored by Dr. Vahe & Seta Nalbandian.

We thank our benefactors and generous sponsors. For information on other rooms available for sponsorship you may call Dr. Ivan Shnorhokian at (412) 759-2020 or Dr. Vahe Nalbandian at (818) 507-9848.