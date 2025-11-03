PARIS — Between 2023 and 2024, Armenia signed over €274 million worth of defense contracts with France, according to a report submitted by the French Ministry of Defense to the country’s parliament.

The ministry noted in the document that, as part of efforts to diversify defense cooperation, Armenia decided to seek France’s support to enhance its capabilities and ensure the security of its population. “The export of new equipment, the conduct of exercises, and operational activities are all of a strictly defensive nature. The establishment of the French Defense Mission in Yerevan in 2023 has made it possible to forge close ties with Armenian partners to identify the best ways to strengthen cooperation,” the report stated.

According to the document, France had virtually not supplied any weaponry to Armenia prior to 2022. However, in 2023–2024, numerous contracts were signed for the supply of arms to Armenia’s ground forces, and various projects in Armenia’s defense industry are currently under discussion. Among these, Armenian-French defense cooperation includes enhancing mountain warfare capabilities, within which the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Academy and France’s Saint-Cyr Military Academy collaborate.

The report also notes that France is supplying Caesar howitzers to Armenia—a fact that became known as early as 2024. Another section of the document mentions France’s planned delivery of 15 anti-tank missiles and missile launch systems to Armenia.