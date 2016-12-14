Ara Oshagan’s New Interactive Book Mirror to be Presented at Abril Bookstore

GLENDALE — Photographer Ara Oshagan will present his new interactive book, Mirror on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 7:30pm at Abril Bookstore – 415 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA. Admission is free with reception to follow.

Author will be introduced by art gallery owner/curator Caroline Tufenkian .

Mirror is an interactive book about creative spaces and processes and a bridge between the worlds of visual and sound art. Over a ten-year period, Ara Oshagan photographed Gor Mkhitarian and his band while they created, rehearsed, recorded and performed music. Mixing color and black/white photographs, single images, diptychs, triptychs and handwritten text, Oshagan constructs a layered visual narrative of this creative process. Employing the latest augmented reality technology, a free app enables the audience to interactively hear Mkhitarian’s music on their mobile device while viewing Oshagan’s photographs.

Ara Oshagan is a photographer and installation artist whose work revolves around the intersecting themes of identity, community, and displacement. His first book, Father Land, is about a remote unrecognized post-soviet region of Armenia. His installation work includes “(re)population” in Armenia and “iwitness” at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles. He has had solo exhibitions at the LA Municipal Art Gallery, Downey Museum of Art, PowerHouse Arena and Tufenkian Fine Art. In 2015, he was selected as one of “100 Leading Global Thinkers” by Foreign Policy Magazine in DC.