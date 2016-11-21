More Aleppo Armenians Relocate to Armenia with IDeA Help

YEREVAN (Mediamax) — 13 Syrian Armenians arrived in Armenia from Aleppo within the first stage of IDeA Foundation’s Syrian-Armenian Relief initiative.

On October 15 IDeA Foundation announced that it will allocate USD 250 000, which will be distributed between four partner organizations for development and implementation of the programs in the following directions:

– aid to those who continue to remain in Syria (AGBU);

– aid to those who seek temporary refuge outside Syrian borders (Mission Armenia);

– aid to those who have decided to relocate to Armenia (Aleppo NGO);

– aid to those who want to work and live in Armenia (RepatArmenia).

Ani Balkhian, Founder President of Aleppo NGO said that they receive more and more applications for resettlement in Armenia, which are fulfilled with IDeA Foundation resources.

Syrian Armenians, arriving in the country within Syrian-Armenian Relief initiative, receive support on the spot as well. In particular, Mission Armenia covers their lodging rent with IDeA Foundation resources.

In the near future Mission Armenia and Repat Armenia will hold a meeting with the people who came to Armenia in the frames of Syrian-Armenian Relief initiative, in order to estimate their needs and outline the next actions.

IDeA allocated funds for its strategic partner AGBU, which will be used for additional alowances for Aleppo Armenians in the three winter months. Owing to Syrian-Armenian Relief initiative, 390 more families in Aleppo will receive alowances.

IDeA Foundation’s call to aid Syrian Armenians was joined by people from different organizations, whose donations made total AMD 10 million. “Many people expressed readiness to apply their capabilities and experience to support Syrian Armenians, and IDeA performs as a uniqe platform of cooperation. We are grateful to all those who joined our call to aid Syrian Armenians. Their participation and readiness to help are very important to us,” said IDeA Foundation CEO Edgar Manukyan.