Top Posts
Home Armenia First Armenian Interactive Multimedia Project – “Armenian Treasures” Launched
ArmeniaArts & CultureFeaturedNews

First Armenian Interactive Multimedia Project – “Armenian Treasures” Launched

December 5, 2014

YEREVAN — “Locator” CJSC has announced the launch of “Armenian Treasures” – the first Armenian interactive multimedia 3D project which promote the ancient historical and cultural monuments of Armenia and Artsakh!

Now, everybody from around the world can download “Armenian Treasures” application and enjoy the interactive virtual 3D journeys to famous Armenian historical architectural masterpieces with own IPad – walk around the sites, watch with bird’s-eye view, get acquainted with the history, light a candle, pray, use “Augmented Reality” (AR) and other features made with high-tech.

Currently, interactive journeys to 5 monuments – Tatev, Garni, Geghard, Gandzasar and Ghazanchetsots are already available! Journeys to another 4 cultural sites – Kecharis, Sevanavank, Khor Virap and Noravank… are being finalized.

The overall objective of the project is to spread Armenian ancient cultural treasures in AppStore and GooglePlay markets, thus making our homeland more recognizable and attract the attention of foreigners, thereby promoting the growth and impact of tourism.

“We are sure the project will be of interest to hundreds of thousands of young ethnic Armenians who were born outside Armenia and had no possibility to come and to see the homeland with own eyes. And perhaps, many Armenian schools of Diaspora will also be interested”. Stated project manager Emil Stepanyan.

““Armenian Treasures” also contains some hidden elements of propaganda on the Artsakh land belonging to Armenia. In this regard it is not by chance that Gandzasar and Ghazanchetsots have been selected at the initial stage of the project. In the future we are going to strengthen the elements of propaganda by including the monuments of Western Armenia, for instance ruins of Ani or Aghtamar!!” The project manager concluded.

The Project is conducted by Locator company without and external support for about 3 years.

1 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

A David & Goliath Story in Iraq: An Interview with Filmmaker David Ritter

December 22, 2016

Armenia to Ask Pope Francis to Open Vatican Secret Archives on Armenian Genocide

June 22, 2016

Borussia Dortmund Confirm Henrikh Mkhitaryan is to Join Manchester United

July 2, 2016

Karabakh Armed Forces Hold Major Drills

November 12, 2010

Turkey Refuses US Request to Use Its Airbases to Fight ISIS

September 11, 2014

President Sarkisian Says Armenia to Continue Cooperation with EU

October 2, 2013

Lifting of International SanctionsWill Have Concrete Impact on Armenian-Iranian Projects

July 24, 2015

Turkish Intellectuals Condemn Anti-Armenian Statements in Textbooks

September 30, 2014

British MP: For Azerbaijan Karabakh is a Matter of Ambition, for Armenians it is a Matter of Life or Death

February 12, 2014

Armenian Opposition Youth Activists Sentenced to Prison Terms

July 20, 2012

1 comment

Wahaken Vanoyan July 11, 2016 at 7:26 pm

SOON AS THE SECOND DVD IS FINALIZED PLEASE LET ME KNOW.

Reply

Leave a Reply























 