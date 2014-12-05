First Armenian Interactive Multimedia Project – “Armenian Treasures” Launched

YEREVAN — “Locator” CJSC has announced the launch of “Armenian Treasures” – the first Armenian interactive multimedia 3D project which promote the ancient historical and cultural monuments of Armenia and Artsakh!

Now, everybody from around the world can download “Armenian Treasures” application and enjoy the interactive virtual 3D journeys to famous Armenian historical architectural masterpieces with own IPad – walk around the sites, watch with bird’s-eye view, get acquainted with the history, light a candle, pray, use “Augmented Reality” (AR) and other features made with high-tech.

Currently, interactive journeys to 5 monuments – Tatev, Garni, Geghard, Gandzasar and Ghazanchetsots are already available! Journeys to another 4 cultural sites – Kecharis, Sevanavank, Khor Virap and Noravank… are being finalized.

The overall objective of the project is to spread Armenian ancient cultural treasures in AppStore and GooglePlay markets, thus making our homeland more recognizable and attract the attention of foreigners, thereby promoting the growth and impact of tourism.

“We are sure the project will be of interest to hundreds of thousands of young ethnic Armenians who were born outside Armenia and had no possibility to come and to see the homeland with own eyes. And perhaps, many Armenian schools of Diaspora will also be interested”. Stated project manager Emil Stepanyan.

““Armenian Treasures” also contains some hidden elements of propaganda on the Artsakh land belonging to Armenia. In this regard it is not by chance that Gandzasar and Ghazanchetsots have been selected at the initial stage of the project. In the future we are going to strengthen the elements of propaganda by including the monuments of Western Armenia, for instance ruins of Ani or Aghtamar!!” The project manager concluded.

The Project is conducted by Locator company without and external support for about 3 years.