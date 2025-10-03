YEREVAN — The U.S. Embassy in Armenia has announced the arrival of a delegation from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“From September 29 to October 11, a CBP team will collaborate with the Armenian Border Service to conduct a capabilities assessment and identify areas for improvement through the Gap and Opportunity Analysis Process,” the embassy stated.

The CGAP methodology is widely used by CBP to evaluate operational needs, identify gaps, and recommend strategic investments to enhance border security. The assessment in Armenia marks the first phase of cooperation under the Crossroads of Peace Capacity Building Partnership, an initiative signed at the White House on August 8 by U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“We are proud to support this initial phase of the Crossroads of Peace Capacity Building Partnership, which was formalized by the memorandum of understanding signed by President Trump and Prime Minister Pashinyan at the White House on August 8,” the statement added.