YEREVAN — The golden hues of autumn 2025 were accompanied by harmonies of Armenian classical melodies as the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia, under the artistic direction of the London-based conductor and tenor Maestro Sipan Olah, embarked on a remarkable international concert tour. With performances across Armenia, France, and the United States, the tour became one of the most significant cultural events of the year, celebrating Armenian artistry, heritage, and musical excellence.

Supported by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia, and organized in cooperation with the Yerevan National Chamber Music Center, NCOA, HI-AM USA, and more than 15 international cultural organizations, the tour consisted of seven large-scale concerts that captivated thousands of listeners on three continents.

The tour commenced on September 16, 2025, at the Komitas Chamber Music House in Yerevan. The opening concert featured an exclusive repertoire of Armenian composers — Ghazaros Saryan, Alexander Harutyunyan, Vagharshak Kotoyan, Konstantin Petrosyan, Edgar Hovhannisyan, Aram Khachaturian, and Charles Aznavour — symbolizing the richness of Armenia’s musical legacy. Dedicated to the 145th anniversary of the legendary painter Martiros Saryan, the evening also included a special exhibition of 18 replica paintings from the artist’s house-museum, presented by his family. The concert hall was filled to capacity, welcoming ambassadors from seven countries, representatives of Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, the Komitas State Conservatory, museum directors, and art connoisseurs.

The audience responded with enthusiastic applause, celebrating not only the orchestra’s masterful interpretations but also Sipan Olah’s ability to merge visual art and music into a seamless national tribute.

The tour continued on September 25 at the Cathedral of La Madeleine in Paris one of the most iconic churches in France. It marked the first large-scale Armenian concert in this grand cathedral. This was the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia return to Paris after a 13-year break. Conducted by Maestro Sipan Olah, and joined by soloists Hayarpi Yeghikyan (soprano), Hagob Mouradian (oboe), and Sona Barseghyan (piano), the orchestra enchanted over 1,100 attendees with works by Komitas, Tigran Mansurian, Robert Amirkhanyan, Aram Khachaturian, and Charles Aznavour.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Armenia in France, under the auspices of the Friends of the Embassy Association, Ambassador Arman Khachaturian, in collaboration with AGBU France – Director Nadia Gortsounian. Among the distinguished guests were ambassadors from eleven countries, Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Culture Daniel Danielian, French government officials, clergy from various Christian denominations, and members of the French-Armenian community.

This unforgettable evening reaffirmed the deep cultural bond between Armenia and France and highlighted the universality of Armenian music.

The orchestra’s American journey began on September 28 at the Kirkland Concert Hall in Seattle, Washington marking the first-ever performance by an Armenian orchestra in the city. Organized by the Armenian Cultural Association of Washington, the event drew more than 500 attendees, including city council members, representatives of educational institutions, and a 22-member delegation from Vancouver, Canada. The audience was moved by the vibrant renditions of works by Komitas, Mansurian, Amirkhanyan, Khachaturian, and Aznavour, showcasing the timeless beauty of Armenian composition.

The following evening, September 29, the orchestra performed at the Clark Library Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. This concert, organized by the Armenian American Cultural Society of Las Vegas, was also a historic first for the Armenian community there. Soloists Hayarpi Yeghikyan, Astghik Vardanyan and Sona Barseghyan joined Maestro Sipan Olah to present an all-Armenian program before an audience of over 400 guests, including cultural representatives, clergy, and the Georgian Consul in Las Vegas.

On October 2, after a 12-year absence, the orchestra returned to Los Angeles for a splendid performance at the AGBU Manukian Performing Arts Centre. Organized by the HI-AM Foundation president Nshan Adjemian in collaboration with AGBU LA, the concert attracted more than 650 spectators, including Glendale and Pasadena city officials, the Consul General of Armenia Karen Israelyan, representatives of the Armenian Apostolic, Catholic and Protestant Churches and community leaders. Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian presented the orchestra with a special certificate of appreciation, honouring their contribution to spreading Armenian music and culture worldwide.

On October 4, the orchestra arrived in New York City, performing at the St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral under the direction of the Cathedral’s Cultural Committee and Father David Karamyan. NCOA’s concert in New York was after 24 years of absence. The first part of the concert featured exclusive “Jazzical Komitas” arrangements by renowned American pianist Joel Martin, his band John Berger (drum set), David Dunaway (double bass), in collaboration with maestro Sipan Olah and the NCOA. The second half-featured maestro Sipan Olah, the soprano H.Yeghikyan and the NCOA performing “Charles Aznavour Medley”, followed by beloved chansons that brought the audience to its feet. Artist Tamara Harutyunyan took part in the concert, creating two exclusive paintings live on stage in front of the audience. The evening concluded with Edgar Hovhannisyan’s “Yerevan Erebuni,” earning standing ovations from more than 500 guests, including the Ambassador of Armenia to the UN Paruyr Hovhannisyan, clergy, community leaders, and artists.

The grand finale took place on October 5 in Boston, Massachusetts, at the Watertown College Concert Hall, organized by the “Amaras” Art Alliance. Once again, Maestro Olah and soloists Yeghikyan, Vardanyan, and Barseghyan led the orchestra in a stirring performance of Armenian masterworks by Komitas, Khachaturian, Mansurian, Amirkhanyan, Kotoyan, Petrosyan, Hovhannisyan, and Aznavour. The emotional culmination arrived with a powerful rendition of “Yerevan Erebuni,” during which the entire audience joined in singing, transforming the concert into a unifying celebration of national pride. Among those present was the celebrated composer Konstantin Petrosyan, whose song “Armenia,” performed by Sipan Olah, left an indelible mark on listeners.

Through these seven unforgettable concerts, the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia, under Maestro Sipan Olah’s visionary leadership, achieved something rare and profound, uniting audiences across continents through the universal language of Armenian music. From Yerevan to Paris, Seattle to Boston, the orchestra not only showcased the brilliance of Armenian composers but also strengthened cultural diplomacy, connecting the Armenian diaspora with their heritage and introducing international audiences to Armenia’s rich artistic tradition.

Each performance became a celebration of identity, memory, and artistry — a bridge between past and present, East and West. As the final chords of “Erebuni-Yerevan” echoed through Boston’s concert hall, one thing was certain: this tour was not only a series of concerts but a musical pilgrimage, reaffirming Armenia’s place on the world’s cultural map.