YEREVAN — On October 16, the Museum of History of Armenia, in collaboration with the Yeremyan Group of Companies, inaugurated a temporary exhibition titled “Portraits of Lavash: Armenian Bread in Photographs” to mark World Food and Bread Day.

In her opening remarks, Arusyak Ghazaryan, Deputy Director for Development at the Museum of History of Armenia, noted the symbolic importance of the day, emphasizing that it offers another opportunity to reflect on bread as a symbol of national identity, culture, and collective memory. She added that the exhibition, created through the partnership between the museum and the Yeremyan Group, demonstrates how cultural heritage can be revitalized through creative collaboration and joint initiatives.

Lusine Yeremyan, Deputy CEO of the Yeremyan Group, highlighted that the exhibition represents an important step in preserving and promoting Armenia’s bread-making culture, which stands as one of the essential elements of Armenian identity. She stressed that lavash is not merely food—it is a tradition that unites families and is passed down through generations.

The event also featured a talk titled “The Role of Bread and Salt in Armenian Culture” delivered by Astghik Israelyan, Senior Researcher at the Museum’s Department of Ethnography. She discussed the role and meaning of bread in Armenian daily life, customs, and traditions, and explored themes such as hospitality, symbolic objects associated with bread, and the mystical and magical attributes historically linked to them.

The ceremony concluded with ritual songs dedicated to bread, performed by the Akunk Ethnographic Ensemble.

The exhibition presents around 20 unique stories and portraits, aiming to reveal both the familiar and lesser-known aspects of lavash. The artistry of the baker and the skill of the photographer intertwine in this collection, creating a visual tapestry where each lavash tells its own story—through its color, form, and texture.