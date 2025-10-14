SHARM EL SHEIKH Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed an agreement in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, officially confirming the final ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“It took three thousand years to reach this day — can you imagine? — and this agreement will hold,” President Trump emphasized after signing the document.

At the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The participants were welcomed by President el-Sisi, followed by opening remarks from President Trump. The leaders of the attending countries then took part in a joint photo session.

Following the signing ceremony, the Presidents of the United States and Egypt delivered statements.

Prime Minister Pashinyan also held a brief conversation with President Trump, which he later shared on Facebook along with accompanying photos.

During the Peace Summit, the White House leader addressed both the Armenian Prime Minister and the Azerbaijani President, recalling that under his mediation the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict had been settled.