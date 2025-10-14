BEIRUT, LEBANON – October 13, 2025 – In a spirit of gratitude, reflection, and renewed purpose, Haigazian University commemorated its 70th Founders’ Day on Monday, October 13, 2025, under the inspiring theme, “Our Values in Action”. Held in the hall of the First Armenian Evangelical Church, adjacent to the University campus, the celebration brought together a distinguished audience of diplomats, academicians, NGO representatives, Board members, faculty, staff, students, and friends of the University.

His Excellency Mr. Alik Gharibyan, Deputy Head of Mission of the Armenian Embassy, was also in attendance, representing the Armenian diplomatic mission and reaffirming the enduring support of the University’s role and mission in the Armenian Diaspora.

The ceremony was marked by a TED-style lineup of talks from prominent professionals in the fields of healthcare, education, politics, workplace development, and hi-tech industries, showcasing how the University’s foundational values of truth, freedom, and service continue to shape and influence vital sectors of society.

Moderated by University President Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian, the event featured the following distinguished speakers:

Dr. Elizabeth Prevou Trad, Assistant Professor at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

Mr. Fadi Yarak, Director General of Education

Dr. Bassem Shabb, Former Member of Parliament

Mr. Samir Costantine, Founder of Waznat for Consultancy and Development

Mr. Charbel Daoud, AI and Software Engineer, Tech Lead at SE Factory

The event also included a prayer of invocation offered by Campus Minister Rev. Wilbert Van Saane, and a feature documentary film chronicling the University’s 70-year-old history and milestones. Instrumental music entertainment performed by the University’s student band added a celebratory tone to the gathering.

In his opening remarks, Rev. Dr. Haidostian emphasized the enduring relevance of Haigazian’s mission and core values in today’s complex world.

“As a university community, we are bound not only by shared purpose but by a shared heart — a heart for one another, and for all who are in need. At Haigazian University, our motto is not just a phrase; it represents the core values we are called to live by every day — dependability, integrity, generosity, gratitude, creativity, self-reflection, and self-critique. These values are more than ideals; they are the foundations of a deeper life, profoundly needed in Lebanon and beyond,” said Haidostian.

Haidostian expressed his gratitude, not only to the founders but to all who have continued to build this institution with vision and dedication: Board members, faculty, staff, students, and donors. “We are, each of us, disciples of the values we were established for. May we continue to grow together in purpose and in heart,” Haidostian concluded.

Speakers Highlight “Values in Action” Across Key Sectors

Each speaker offered unique perspectives on how values translate into practice within their professions:

Healthcare: Dr. Elizabeth Prevou Trad

Dr. Trad delivered a thoughtful reflection on the interplay between compassion and stewardship in healthcare.

“While compassion draws us into caring for others, stewardship ensures that care is delivered wisely, sustainably, and equitably,” she explained.

Drawing from her clinical experience, Dr. Trad noted that these two values—often seen in tension—are, in fact, profoundly complementary.

“Compassion gives care its heart; stewardship gives it direction. Together, they form the foundation of ethical practice and enduring service, both in medicine and in life,” Trad concluded.

Education: Mr. Fadi Yarak

Speaking from the perspective of educational leadership, Mr. Yarak emphasized the critical role of ethics and integrity in shaping the next generation.

“In a rapidly evolving world, education must remain anchored in strong ethical values and human-centered principles,” he said.

Highlighting the essential competencies of quality education today, he stressed the importance of interpersonal and communication skills, empathy, cultural awareness, and collaboration.

As Lebanon continues its journey of educational transformation, Yarak noted, “these values and skills stand at the heart of building resilient, inclusive, and socially responsible learners capable of contributing meaningfully to their communities and the nation.”

Politics: Dr. Bassem Shabb

Dr. Shabb offered a candid and nuanced reflection on the realities of political life, discussing the often-complex relationship between values and effectiveness in governance.

“While values of honesty, empathy, and fairness are important, the critical values in politics relate to a larger domain where the pursuit of power and the national interest takes priority,” he stated.

Challenging conventional assumptions, he added, “It is no surprise that some of the least effective leaders are the most ethical,” inviting the audience to think deeply about the nature of leadership in times of crisis and change.

Workplace: Mr. Samir Costantine

Mr. Costantine turned the spotlight on a foundational but often overlooked workplace value: managing relationships.

Costantine surpassed the classical values of honesty, integrity, or teamwork at the workplace to focus on the concept of managing relationships, “because this is what management is all about — and it applies not only in the workplace but at home as well.”

According to Costantine, this comprehensive value embeds listening, understanding, empathy, and decision-making.

“It is both a value and a skill,” he asserted, particularly emphasizing the need to manage relationships with difficult people — often high achievers in the technical side of work — as a key leadership challenge.

Hi-Tech Industry: Mr. Charbel Daoud

From the world of artificial intelligence and software engineering, Mr. Daoud offered a powerful reminder of the human responsibility behind technological progress.

“In an age where machines learn faster than humans, our real task is to teach them what it means to be human,” he said.

“Every line of code is a choice: a reflection of who we are and what we value.”

Daoud concluded by identifying the four values that should guide the future of hi-tech innovation: ethics, adaptability, sustainability, and accountability.

Haigazian University’s 70th Founders’ Day Celebration served not only as a tribute to the past, but as a clarion call for the future — a reaffirmation that education, when rooted in timeless values, can inspire profound change across all domains of society.