PARIS — Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in a panel discussion titled “At the Crossroads of Leadership” held within the framework of the 8th Paris Peace Forum.

During the discussion, which took place in a Q&A format, the Prime Minister addressed the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the regional situation, and ongoing efforts to reopen communication and transport routes.

Pashinyan stated that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan has already been achieved and is now a reality. In this regard, he highly praised the personal efforts and contributions of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“We have peace, and it is a fact. This is a historic transformation not only in our bilateral relations with Azerbaijan but also for our entire region. For the first time, we have a real opportunity for the South Caucasus to enter a phase of economic cooperation and to become not only peaceful but also prosperous,” Pashinyan said.

He noted that under the declaration adopted in Washington, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to open regional connections based on the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction, and reciprocity, as well as the inviolability of internationally recognized borders.

The Prime Minister also discussed the TRIPP project, emphasizing its importance for both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Regional connectivity means that both Armenia and Azerbaijan will have the opportunity to use each other’s territories for domestic, bilateral, and international transportation. This will open a new route for global trade through our region. Considering the current global supply chain crisis, this could be a game-changing factor not only for international commerce but also for our region,” he stated.

Pashinyan added that the new routes would create open transport corridors from the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman to the Black Sea, as well as new connections between the Caspian Sea and the Mediterranean, generating new opportunities for Armenia.

Speaking about the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia, Pashinyan said they represent a politically significant event crucial for the peace process and for ensuring long-term prosperity and stability.

“I am confident that the people of Armenia will support what we have achieved so far. I have no doubt that Armenian citizens will stand behind the peace agenda and the peace process,” he said.

Finally, the Prime Minister touched upon the ongoing process of normalizing relations with Turkey, expressing hope for positive developments in the near future. He also spoke about the prospects for further cooperation between Armenia and the European Union.