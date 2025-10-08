LONDON — The British Library in London hosted the opening of the exhibition titled “Britano-Armenian” on October 6. The Embassy of Armenia in the United Kingdom released a statement about the event.

Displayed in the Library’s Treasures Gallery, the “Britano-Armenian” exhibition is dedicated to the centuries-long relationship between Armenians and Britons — from the shared historical moments of the British Empire to today’s vibrant Armenian community in the United Kingdom and the many Britons who have shown deep appreciation for Armenian culture and heritage.

Among the remarkable exhibits are:

the first Armenian-language book printed in London in 1736 — Movses Khorenatsi’s “History of the Armenians”;

a beautiful 15th-century French manuscript depicting the meeting in London between King Levon V of Cilicia and King Richard II of England — the first recorded encounter between the leaders of the two nations;

and a publication featuring the works of 20th-century Britano-Armenian photographer Ida Kar.

The exhibition was curated by Dr. Michael Erdman, Head of the Middle East and Central Asia Collections at the British Library, with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in the United Kingdom.

The display also includes an interactive component: visitors can scan QR codes placed beside the exhibits to listen to selected excerpts from oral-history interviews.

In his opening remarks, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Varuzhan Nersesyan, praised Dr. Erdman and the British Library for showcasing the profound and historic ties between the Armenian and British peoples. He expressed gratitude for the collaboration that made the exhibition possible.

The Ambassador noted that the “Britano-Armenian” exhibition stands as a testament to the long-standing friendship between the two nations and to the Armenian community’s significant contribution to Britain’s cultural life. He further emphasized that cultural diplomacy is one of the pillars of the recently established strategic partnership between Armenia and the UK, serving as a bridge for deeper mutual understanding and cooperation.

The opening ceremony featured a performance by a string quartet conducted and performed by Maestro Levon Chilingirian, followed by a reception. The event was attended by representatives of cultural and academic circles, diplomats, and members of the Armenian community.

The “Britano-Armenian” exhibition will be on display until February 22, 2026.