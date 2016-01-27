Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh Rated ‘Partly Free’ by Freedom House

YEREVAN (Arka) — In its newly released annual report, Freedom House, a U.S.-based international human rights group, has rated Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh as ‘partly free’ countries. Armenia scored 46 points out of possible 100 (maximum freedom), while Nagorno-Karabakh scored 33 points.
Armenia’s neighbors Georgia and Turkey are also rated as ‘partly free’ countries, in contrast to Azerbaijan and Russia, where the situation is described as critical. All other countries in the region are recognized as ‘not free’.
The 2015 Freedom House report says 72 countries showed a decline in freedom for the year, the largest number since the downturn began. The human rights group says of the 195 countries assessed, 50 were rated “not free” and 59 deemed “partly free.”
The report says Syria, the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China, Somalia, North Korea, Uzbekistan and Eritrea were among the worst offenders.
Freedom House said democratic countries, especially in Europe, also clamped down on civil liberties, as they came under pressure from terrorist attacks and the strain of unprecedented numbers of asylum seekers from Syria and other conflict zones.
In Western parlance “free” means under Western occupation; “not free” means politically independent from the West; “partially free” means not fully under Western occupation…
Suggestion: Stop wasting time regurgitating politically motivated nonsense put out by Western imperialists and realize that had Armenia been “free” as per Western dictates, Armenia would not exist today.
THANKS YOU BRO, ATLEAST SOMEONE, ISN’T IT EASY TO SEE WHICH SIDE OF THE WORLD IS FREE AND WHICH ISN’T AND IN WHICH SIDE IS THE COUNTRY THAT PUT THIS WHOLE THING UP? BTW, BRO, I AM FROM AZERBAIJAN AND EVERYTHING IS FINE AND ALL AND I THINK IN OTHER NEARBY COUNTRIES ASWELL, UNDERSTAND ONE THING, ARMENIA WILL NEVER GO UNDER THE HAND OF RUSSIA AS RUSSIA GIVES GAS AND ARMS WHICH HELPS ALOT LIKE LOANS.
Freedom Ho0use is a tool of imperial meddling. Let them worry about egregious human rights violation that takes place in the US. Armenia cannot afford making the mistakes made by Serbians, Georgians and Ukrainians. Armenia’s main problem is not its so-called “oligarchs” (most nations have oligarchs much worst than our own) or the lack of “freedom” or “democracy” (Armenia is unfortunately more politically free than most Western nations). Armenia’s most pressing problem is its geographical position as a landlocked nation stuck in a very violent neighborhood surrounded by Turkic/Islamic predators. Armenia needs to stop its counterproductive flirtations with the political West and begin concentrating its efforts on strengthening its ties with Russia and Iran.