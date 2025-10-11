DUSHANBE — “I am pleased to note that peace has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan after many years of conflict, and the fundamental document in this process has been the founding document of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) — the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration,” stated Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during his address at the CIS Summit in Dushanbe.

In his remarks at the closed session of heads of state, the Armenian Prime Minister said:

“Following the Peace Summit held in Washington on August 8 under the initiative of President Trump, President Aliyev and I adopted a declaration noting that Armenia and Azerbaijan recognize the need to chart a bright future in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, free from the constraints of past conflicts.”

Quoting from the Washington Declaration, Pashinyan continued:

“In the declaration, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan reaffirmed the importance of opening communications between the two countries for domestic, bilateral, and international transport — based on respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and jurisdiction of states — in order to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.

“These efforts must include unimpeded communication between the main territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic through the territory of the Republic of Armenia, ensuring reciprocal advantages for Armenia in both international and domestic transportation.”

“It was also recorded that the Republic of Armenia will work with the United States of America and mutually agreed third parties to define the framework for implementing the ‘Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity’ (TRIPP) communication program within the territory of Armenia.

“The TRIPP project offers Armenia the opportunity to establish railway and other transport links with Azerbaijan — a CIS member state — and with other CIS countries. This is a significant development that will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening economic ties within the CIS and enhancing the effectiveness of the organization. The TRIPP project opens new opportunities for both exports and imports for CIS countries.”

The Prime Minister went on to discuss the draft “Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” which was agreed upon in March of this year and preliminarily signed in Washington.

“This document also refers to the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration. In this regard, the parties confirmed their understanding that the borders between the former Soviet Socialist Republics have become the international borders of the respective independent states. Accordingly, Armenia and Azerbaijan recognize and will respect each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of international borders, and political independence,” Pashinyan said.

“This means that both countries acknowledge that the territory of the Republic of Armenia is identical to that of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic, and the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan corresponds to that of the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic — and that the borders encompassing these territories are inviolable.”

“I hope and am confident that we will soon sign and ratify this agreement,” the Prime Minister added, noting that in 2024, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed and ratified their first bilateral document — the regulations governing the joint activities of the border delimitation commissions of the two countries. “This regulation also establishes the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, the founding document of the CIS, as the key principle for delimiting the interstate border between the two countries. Based on this principle, a 12-kilometer section of the state border between our countries was delimited in 2024.”

“The established peace does not mean that all issues on the Armenia-Azerbaijan agenda have been exhausted. We still need to establish mutual trade, economic, political, and cultural ties, and address humanitarian issues. This is not an easy task, considering the long history of hostility. However, the established peace gives us confidence that these issues will gradually be resolved,” Pashinyan said.

“With regard to the establishment of peace, I want to congratulate not only Armenia and Azerbaijan but also all CIS member states, because I know that all of you sincerely wished for this to happen — and it has. Peace is now a reality. I congratulate all of us on this occasion and express my gratitude to our CIS partners for their support throughout this process,” concluded the Prime Minister of Armenia.