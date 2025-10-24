YEREVAN — The European Union has transferred €5.5 million to Armenia’s state budget as part of the successful completion of the “Support to Justice Sector Reforms in Armenia – Phase II” program, which achieved 100% implementation.

According to Armenia’s Ministry of Justice, Minister Srbuhi Galyan met with the Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, to discuss ongoing cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed progress in several areas.

“The ‘Support to Justice Sector Reforms in Armenia – Phase II’ budget support program has been successfully implemented,” the ministry’s statement reads. “The key performance indicators defined under the financing agreement related to ensuring significant progress in the implementation of judicial and anti-corruption strategies and their accompanying communication plans, developing alternative dispute resolution mechanisms — including the effective operation of Armenia’s Arbitration and Mediation Center — conducting integrity checks for prosecutors and investigators, and expanding the toolkit for conditional non-application of punishment.”

The ministry reported that all of the program’s performance indicators were fully achieved.