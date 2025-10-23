YEREVAN — On October 21, the American University of Armenia (AUA) hosted a Closing Ceremony for the exclusive, month-long filmmaking certificate course led by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Goorjian and jointly hosted with the AUA Media Lab and AUA Extension. Fully subsidized by Debra Ohanian, AUA ChangeMaker and scholarship program supporter, the course was designed to ignite the creativity and deepen the craft of individuals, from both within the AUA community and beyond, with a passion for storytelling and independent cinema.

This once-in-a-lifetime immersive experience offered participants a comprehensive introduction to the world of independent cinema. Through rare, firsthand access to one of today’s most compelling cinematic voices and direct hands-on learning, students gained experience in story development, screenplay writing, acting, directing, and producing independent films in a collaborative, creative environment.

During the event, attendees gathered in Manoogian Hall for an evening of cinema: premieres by the emerging filmmakers who had participated in the course, certificate presentations, and insights from Goorjian. Chief Communications Officer Narek Ghazaryan opened the event by thanking the countless individuals and departments who helped make the course possible, from Ohanian and Goorjian to the Media Lab team and Office of Communications. He then invited Provost Dr. Alina Gharabegian to deliver her welcoming remarks, in which she reflected on the power of film.

“Film stands at the intersection of all the arts, so it contains multitudes — painting, sculpture, dance, music, literature, theatre, opera, and of course, all the attendant human emotions these arts call up and represent,” she said. “On screen, it’s visual and two-dimensional — containing the possibility for stillness, like the static art of painting; but it’s also temporal, of course — it unfolds in time like literature and music, and every instant is alive with vital, dynamic drama. Arguably, cinema is the art most fit to give expression to the chaos and complexity of modernity — of the experiences of the 20th and 21st centuries. And you, dear students, have participated in its creation.”

Representing AUA Extension, Operations Manager Anahit Ghazaryan recounted the process of devising the course and highlighted Extension’s commitment to providing meaningful opportunities to individuals from the broader society. “It’s inspiring to see how this course welcomed not only AUA students, but also participants from other universities and the wider community,” she said. “This inclusivity lies at the heart of AUA Extension’s mission — to open doors to professional development and creative discovery for learners from all walks of life.”

Finally, Goorjian took the stage to emphasize the remarkable pace at which the students produced their films and the inspiring dedication they demonstrated throughout the course.

The audience was then treated to a premiere screening of each student group’s unique film project. First up was Sounds Perfect by Iren Stepanyan, Artyom Isakhanyan, Anahit Poghosyan, Gayane Ayvazyan, Anna Nerkararyan, and Arsen Akopyan. Next came Between the lines by Astghik Baghinyan, Hrant Yeritisian, Nina Khachatryan, Nune Mosikyan, Manushak Violeta Arakelyan, and Yeva Yesayan. Third was LAHMAJUN by Samantha Isabella A. Adalia, Anastasia Khanzadyan, Artyom Isakhanyan, Anna Shamrikova, Anna Nerkararyan, and Meghrie Yaacoubian. The final film screened was PORTRAIT by Nektar Babayan and Emma Nazaryan.

Afterward, CCO Ghazaryan invited each student to the stage to receive their certificates, which were presented by Dr. Gharabegian, Goorjian, and Operations Manager Ghazaryan. CCO Ghazaryan then concluded the event with closing remarks, expressing a hope that such courses would be again offered in the near future.

Commenting on their experience in the month-long course, participating students emphasized the tremendous value of this exceptional opportunity.

“This workshop turned out to be one of the most inspiring and practical learning experiences I’ve ever had,” shared Yeva Yesayan, a student of the French University of Armenia and Capitole University in France. “Goorjian shared both valuable techniques and a mindset for creating independent films when resources are limited: how to stay creative, adaptable, and true to your story, no matter the circumstances. In just two weeks, we scripted and produced our own short film, learning through mistakes, solving unexpected challenges, and growing together as a team. What I treasure most is the sense of community that formed among us — a group of filmmakers who supported and inspired each other and who, I believe, will continue creating together in the future. I am deeply thankful to Michael for his generosity, openness, and genuine kindness. He made the whole process feel both meaningful and empowering.”

AUA student Anna Shamrikova (BAB ’26) highlighted her most meaningful takeaway from the experience: “The most valuable thing I got from this workshop was not only the technical skills, but also faith: in myself and in other people. I would have never known that I could create something so beautiful and meaningful with a group of other enthusiastic and inexperienced people, united around a single idea. I will truly miss this workshop — I will miss everyone in it and the emotions I felt from it.”

This unique course inspired AUA alumni like Samantha Adalia (BAEC ’23) and Iren Stepanyan (BAEC ’18, CTr. ’20) to return to their alma mater for further education. “Working with my group was the highlight of the workshop for me and served as a great reminder of why I love this craft of filmmaking so much — the collaborative spirit, the joint creativity, and the fun of overcoming challenges together to create a moving story is what made this journey truly special,” said Stepanyan. Reflecting on the opportunity to take a course with a professional filmmaker, she continued: “I am super grateful for the opportunity to have learned from Goorjian. His perspectives on both independent filmmaking and big productions were both inspiring and practical, and his guidance gave us confidence that it is, indeed, possible to tell a story with tools available at hand.”

“Making a short film from start to finish has been backbreaking work, but it’s been so fulfilling to do it together with my group,” said Adalia. “Goorjian’s guidance and infectious passion for filmmaking helped us pull through. And I almost cried when we finished shooting our last take because I was so happy. Nothing beats creating something together! And being in Yerevan, a city created by artists, made it more special for me.”