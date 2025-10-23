PARIS — Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, met with Jean-Noël Barrot, France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The ministers discussed the full agenda of cooperation between Armenia and France. They exchanged views on ongoing efforts to further deepen the countries’ strategic relations, as well as on expanding the Armenia–EU partnership.

The two sides also reviewed initiatives aimed at ensuring effective cooperation across various multilateral platforms and formats.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Jean-Noël Barrot addressed regional developments, including the implementation of the agreements reached in Washington in August and other key regional processes.

The meeting also touched upon additional issues of mutual interest, such as the development of effective mechanisms to counter hybrid threats and the evolving situation in the Middle East.