YEREVAN — With 64 votes in favor, 2 abstentions, and none against, the National Assembly of Armenia adopted the draft declaration “On Establishing Peace Between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”
The opposition did not participate in the debate or the vote, leaving the parliamentary chamber after calling for a 20-minute recess.
On October 2, the National Assembly convened an extraordinary session with the peace declaration on its agenda. The draft was presented from the parliamentary podium by Hayk Konjoryan, head of the “Civil Contract” faction. He stated that the ruling party believed the adoption of this declaration was necessary to support the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan and to call on all interested parties to strengthen and develop it. He then read the full text of the National Assembly’s declaration.
According to the declaration, the Armenian National Assembly:
- Reaffirms its commitment to Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and highlights the importance of peaceful coexistence with all neighbors based on mutual recognition of sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of internationally recognized borders, and political independence, as essential for regional prosperity and progress.
- Emphasizes that peace is critical for Armenia’s development and survival, and recalls the necessity of ending past conflicts and establishing good-neighborly relations among peoples.
- Expresses support for the joint declaration signed on August 8, 2025, in Washington, D.C., following a trilateral meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
- Welcomes the initialing of the peace and interstate relations agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on August 8, 2025, and the ongoing efforts toward its final signing.
- Stresses the importance of the agreement that the reopening of communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place with full respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, aimed at promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. These efforts include unhindered communication through Armenian territory between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, while ensuring mutual benefits and international as well as domestic connectivity for Armenia.
- Highlights that Armenia will work with the United States and other mutually agreed partners to define the framework for implementing the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) communication program through Armenian territory.
- Encourages the peace process launched by the August 8, 2025 declaration, envisioning a brighter future not predetermined by past conflicts, and aligned with the UN Charter and the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.
- Reaffirms that, following a conflict that caused immense human suffering, conditions now exist for Armenia and Azerbaijan to begin good-neighborly relations based on the principles of inviolability of borders and the inadmissibility of using force to acquire territory.
- Expresses gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for his undeniable contribution to establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
- Underscores that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan opens new opportunities for economic prosperity and progress, that institutionalizing peace aligns with Armenia’s vital interests, and that efforts must continue to further consolidate the peace achieved.
- Concludes by calling on the public, political, expert, academic, and cultural circles of both Armenia and Azerbaijan to refrain from rhetoric or actions that symbolize, reinterpret, or inflame the conflict, in order to guarantee the sustainability and reliability of peace for the prosperity of the South Caucasus.