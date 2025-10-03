YEREVAN — With 64 votes in favor, 2 abstentions, and none against, the National Assembly of Armenia adopted the draft declaration “On Establishing Peace Between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

The opposition did not participate in the debate or the vote, leaving the parliamentary chamber after calling for a 20-minute recess.

On October 2, the National Assembly convened an extraordinary session with the peace declaration on its agenda. The draft was presented from the parliamentary podium by Hayk Konjoryan, head of the “Civil Contract” faction. He stated that the ruling party believed the adoption of this declaration was necessary to support the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan and to call on all interested parties to strengthen and develop it. He then read the full text of the National Assembly’s declaration.

According to the declaration, the Armenian National Assembly: