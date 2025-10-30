YEREVAN –On October 30, the Government of Armenia approved a bill setting the duration of mandatory military service at 18 months. The government classified the measure as urgent, meaning that the draft law will soon be submitted to the National Assembly for consideration.

According to the government’s justification, significant steps have been taken in recent years to expand contractual military service, including through programs such as Defender of the Homeland. Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan stated that the number of participants in this program currently stands at 4,220 and continues to grow.

The process of organizing contractual military service has expanded through the establishment of a professional sergeant system, the introduction of a soldier testing system, and the implementation of long-term service opportunities in border units that allow servicemembers to retain military pensions.

As a result, it was deemed appropriate to shorten the term of mandatory military service for rank-and-file soldiers from 24 months to 18 months, starting with the 2025 winter conscription.

“By adopting this bill, a reduction in expenses related to organizing mandatory military service is expected beginning in the second half of 2027, as the 18-month service term for conscripts of the 2025 winter draft will end in July 2027,” the draft law states.