ROME — The International Meeting “Daring Peace”, organized by the Community of Sant’Egidio, convened in Rome from 26 to 28 October, drawing religious leaders, dignitaries, and over ten thousand participants from Europe and other continents, among them many young people to promote dialogue and peace among nations.

Representing His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, Pontifical Legate of Western Europe and Representative of the Armenian Church to the Holy See, along with Father Garegin Hambardzoumyan, Director of Ecumenical Relations of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, actively participated in this important conference. The Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul, His Beatitude Archbishop Sahak Mashalyan was also invited to join this significant gathering.

Distinguished guests included the President of Italy and the Queen of Belgium, both of whom addressed participants at the inauguration ceremony. A highlight of the conference was a Christian Prayer Service held at the historic Colosseum, presided over by Pope Leo XIV, who also attended the closing ceremony.

On Monday, 27 October, Archbishop Khajag Barsamian addresses one of the forums on the theme: “Standing Against Evil: The Martyrs of Our Time”.

In his presentation Archbishop Barsamian emphasized that for Armenians, martyrdom is not merely an abstract concept but a powerful testament to faith and witness. He stated, “To remember our martyrs is not to glorify suffering, but to honor a life freely offered in fidelity to God and love for one’s neighbor.”

The Archbishop recounted the tragic history of the Armenian Genocide, which saw the loss of 1.5 million lives, underscoring the enduring spirit of hope and resilience that defines the Armenian Church. He highlighted the canonization of the Holy Martyrs of 1915, asserting that “love is stronger than death” and that genuine memory serves as a form of justice.

Focusing on contemporary issues, Barsamian recognized the ongoing suffering of Christian communities in the Middle East and other parts of the world, as well as marginalized groups facing persecution worldwide. He called for united action across faiths, emphasizing that “evil isolates and divides; the martyrs call us to solidarity.”

The Archbishop outlined six dimensions of standing against evil, urging attendees to remember truthfully, witness together, choose spiritual weapons, bind wounds, unite mercy with justice, and form consciences for peace. His reflections called for practical steps, including providing shelter and education for the vulnerable, and fostering dialogue and reconciliation.

He concluded with a powerful prayer from St. Gregory of Narek, encapsulating the conference’s spirit of hope and commitment to peace. “May the memory of the righteous be a blessing, and may their witness make us worthy of the name Christian,” he prayed.

The conference served as a platform for dialogue among diverse faith traditions, reinforcing the importance of compassion, humanitarian action, and the pursuit of justice in an era marked by conflict and division.