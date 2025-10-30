At the European Weightlifting Championships for Youth and Under-23 athletes held in Durrës, Albania, Armenia’s representatives delivered outstanding performances.

In the women’s 58 kg category, reigning European Champion Alexandra Grigoryan won the gold medal once again. In the snatch, the 20-year-old successfully lifted 85 kg, 89 kg, and 91 kg, claiming gold in that event.

In the clean and jerk, Grigoryan lifted 112 kg, 116 kg, and 123 kg, again taking first place. With a combined total of 214 kg, she secured the title of European Youth Champion.

In the men’s 60 kg weight category, Garnik Cholakyan of Armenia also earned a gold medal at the U23 Championships. In the snatch, he lifted 115 kg and 120 kg, winning that portion of the competition. In the clean and jerk, he achieved lifts of 140 kg, 145 kg, and 147 kg, all successful attempts.

With a combined total of 267 kg, Garnik Cholakyan was crowned European Under-23 Champion.