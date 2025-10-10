Author
WASHINGTON, DC — Armenia’s Ambassador Narek Mkrtchyan and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker discussed the process of implementing the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) initiative during a meeting in Washington.

The meeting also addressed issues related to the documents and memorandums of understanding signed between Armenia and the United States on August 8 in Washington.

Allison Hooker reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to promoting peace and regional cooperation in the South Caucasus.

Earlier, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had elaborated on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity project, explaining that within its framework, Armenia and the United States plan to establish a joint venture that will serve as both the builder and primary operator of a railway corridor. This joint venture may, in turn, involve third-party companies to carry out specific tasks or provide various services for the entire route.

In addition, the joint venture could also construct and operate pipelines, power transmission lines, and other infrastructure projects associated with the TRIPP initiative.

