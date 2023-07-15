BRUSSELS—Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a trilateral meeting in Brussels on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, caused by Azerbaijan’s illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor, border delimitation, border security measures between the two countries, the unblocking of regional transport and economic infrastructures, the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as issues related to prisoners, missing persons, and other humanitarian concerns.

An agreement was reached to intensify efforts towards resolving all these issues.

The trilateral meeting was preceded by a conversation between Pashinyan and Michel. During the conversation, the Armenian prime minister handed a letter from the president of Nagorno-Karabakh to the head of the European Council, as requested by Michel.

Prior to the meeting, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan sent letters to the heads of all UN Security Council member states, the UN Secretary-General, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the President of the European Council, the Secretary-General of the Council of Europe, as well as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. In the letters, he urged them to fulfill their international obligations promptly and implement effective measures to halt the illegal and complete blockade imposed on Artsakh by Azerbaijan, and to put an end to the systematic mass crimes and acts of terrorism against the people of Artsakh.