BRUSSELS — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the second Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, which was attended by the presidents and prime ministers of more than a dozen countries. The forum was opened with welcoming remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank President von der Leyen for the vision behind the Global Gateway initiative.

It is highly symbolic that during the first Global Gateway Forum, Armenia presented our newly launched Crossroads of Peace initiative — a vision for becoming a key hub for East–West and North–South connectivity. As a landlocked country, we fully understand the advantages of inclusive and equitable connectivity in all its forms, since the lack of such connectivity has long been a serious obstacle to Armenia’s development, economic growth, and regional integration.

I am pleased to inform you that amid the positive progress in establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and in normalizing Armenia–Turkey relations, our Crossroads of Peace concept is becoming a reality. It has the potential not only to transform the South Caucasus but also to reshape broader regional dynamics.

On August 8, at the Peace Summit in Washington, with the support of President Trump, Armenia and Azerbaijan — among other topics — reached an agreement on opening regional infrastructure, based on the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, inviolability of borders, jurisdiction, and reciprocity. Furthermore, Armenia and the United States, together with jointly designated third parties, will implement the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity project, which will significantly strengthen connectivity in the region and beyond, fully aligned with the vision of the Crossroads of Peace initiative.

For the first time in modern history, our region is both politically and logistically ready to unlock its untapped potential and to integrate into a broader, unhindered network of connectivity linking Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia. The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity project — also known as the TRIPP Route — is a promising investment initiative that opens up wide opportunities for cooperation, ranging from railways to energy.

Therefore, the European Union’s increased engagement in the South Caucasus and Central Asia is happening at a very timely moment. Armenia is ready to serve as a bridge between these regions, promoting not only infrastructural links but also digital, energy, and regulatory interoperability and alignment with the EU. Armenia–EU relations have never been closer. This growing partnership creates unique opportunities for Armenia to participate more deeply and strategically in Europe’s evolving connectivity vision — particularly through the Global Gateway, the Black Sea Strategy, the Middle Corridor, and the Trans-European Transport Network, among others.

It was a great honor to address you today, and I sincerely hope that my words resonated with you and inspired bold decisions in favor of peace, stability, resilience, and prosperity. I wish us all a productive day.”

