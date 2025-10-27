YEREVAN — “It is important that the new facts and circumstances confirm the established peace, particularly Azerbaijan’s statement announcing the removal of transit restrictions to Armenia,” said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a joint session of the Standing Committees of the National Assembly, held as part of the preliminary discussion of Armenia’s 2026 state budget.

“This is, in essence, a historic event and marks the first stage in overcoming the blockade of the Republic of Armenia. However, it is also important that Armenia respond to these statements and take appropriate actions. Our response at this moment is as follows: starting today, we are ready to ensure the transit of cargo trucks from Turkey to Azerbaijan and from Azerbaijan to Turkey, specifically along the Markara–Yeghegnadzor–Sisian–Goris route.

Why do I emphasize this? Because this is currently the only route we can practically implement today,” the Prime Minister explained.

“For example, if a cargo truck from Turkey approaches the Markara border checkpoint to travel toward Azerbaijan, we can provide that transit immediately. Our roads up to Goris and Kornidzor are in good condition, and as you know, we have certain infrastructure in Kornidzor as well, which allows us to service these routes — including in the opposite direction. That is, if an Azerbaijani truck approaches from Kornidzor intending to cross into Turkey, we can ensure that transit today,” Pashinyan stated.