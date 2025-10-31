Up next
AMSTERDAM — According to the results of the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands, Ani Zalinian has been elected as a member of parliament, becoming the first Armenian representative in the Dutch Parliament.

This news was reported by the Netherlands Diary website.

On this significant occasion, numerous Armenian organizations and individuals have extended their congratulations to Ani Zalinian.

Zalinian was nominated by the GroenLinks–PvdA alliance. Her election marks an important step forward for national diversity and inclusion within the political landscape of the Netherlands.

The parliamentary elections in the Netherlands were held on October 29. According to preliminary data, the Democrats 66 party won the elections, securing 27 of the 150 seats in parliament.

The far-right Freedom Party (PVV), which received only a few tenths of a percent fewer votes, is also expected to obtain 27 seats. The center-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) came in third, with 22 seats. The GroenLinks–PvdA alliance, under which Ani Zalinian was elected, will hold 20 seats in the new parliament. In the previous elections, the alliance had 25 seats.

