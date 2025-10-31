Armenia’s Tigran Karapetyan, competing in the 71 kg weight category at the ongoing European Junior Weightlifting Championships in Durrës, Albania, became the European champion with a combined total of 321 kg.

In the snatch event, Karapetyan took first place by successfully lifting 131 kg, 136 kg, and 145 kg. With his final attempt, he set a new European record.

In the clean and jerk, the Armenian weightlifter again placed first, lifting 166 kg, 172 kg, and 176 kg — also setting a new European Championship record.

Another Armenian representative in the same weight category, Narek Grigoryan, achieved 131 kg, 136 kg, and 143 kg in the snatch, earning the silver medal. In the clean and jerk, he lifted 166 kg and then 175 kg, setting another European record and placing second in that event as well. With a combined total of 318 kg, Narek Grigoryan became the European Junior Vice-Champion.

In the under-23 category, Armenia’s Gor Sahakyan won the bronze medal in the 71 kg weight class with a total of 327 kg.

In the snatch, Sahakyan lifted 145 kg to claim bronze. In the clean and jerk, he lifted 175 kg and 182 kg, finishing third in that event as well.